Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD) Price Target Lowered to C$35.00 at Raymond James

Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from C$43.00 to C$35.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

LSPD has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC increased their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from C$24.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. National Bankshares increased their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from C$20.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. ATB Capital reduced their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from C$20.00 to C$17.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lightspeed Commerce from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a C$19.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$24.75.

LSPD stock opened at C$18.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$24.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$22.16. Lightspeed Commerce has a fifty-two week low of C$16.94 and a fifty-two week high of C$28.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.41. The company has a market cap of C$2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 2.75.

In other Lightspeed Commerce news, Senior Officer Kady Srinivasan sold 1,558 shares of Lightspeed Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.83, for a total transaction of C$26,221.14. In other news, Senior Officer Asha Hotchandani (Bakshani) sold 1,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.61, for a total value of C$31,676.61. Also, Senior Officer Kady Srinivasan sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.83, for a total value of C$26,221.14. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,790 shares of company stock worth $554,365. Company insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

