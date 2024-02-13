Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Stock Position Increased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 937,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,332 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.19% of Linde worth $349,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 0.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,692,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $644,986,000 after purchasing an additional 14,969 shares during the period. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the second quarter worth approximately $23,044,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 13.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 26.7% during the second quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its stake in Linde by 47.1% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 85,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,755,000 after acquiring an additional 27,324 shares during the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Oliver Pfann sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.61, for a total value of $124,383.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Linde Stock Performance

Linde stock traded down $2.09 on Tuesday, hitting $417.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 351,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,587,750. The firm has a market cap of $202.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $408.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $393.67. Linde plc has a one year low of $319.23 and a one year high of $434.21.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 billion. Linde had a net margin of 18.87% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 15.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LIN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $430.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $433.14.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

