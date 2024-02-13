Lindsell Train Ltd Invests $495.95 Million in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO)

Lindsell Train Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,897,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,949,000. TKO Group comprises about 10.0% of Lindsell Train Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Lindsell Train Ltd owned 7.09% of TKO Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new position in TKO Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in TKO Group during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in TKO Group in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in TKO Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in TKO Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

TKO Group Price Performance

TKO Group stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,502,961. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.33 and a 52-week high of $106.16. The firm has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.47 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TKO has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of TKO Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of TKO Group in a report on Friday, January 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on TKO Group in a report on Monday, January 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on TKO Group from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on TKO Group in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.78.

About TKO Group

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. It operates through four segments: Media and Content, Live Events, Sponsorships, and Consumer Products Licensing. The company produces live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including broadcast, pay television, and streaming, as well as digital and social media across approximately 170 countries.

