LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Price Target Raised to $50.00

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Susquehanna from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RAMP. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LiveRamp from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, January 6th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.75.

Get LiveRamp alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RAMP

LiveRamp Price Performance

Institutional Trading of LiveRamp

RAMP stock opened at $37.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -170.23 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.68 and its 200-day moving average is $33.01. LiveRamp has a 1 year low of $20.25 and a 1 year high of $42.66.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in LiveRamp by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,568,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,074,000 after purchasing an additional 92,629 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in LiveRamp by 3.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,139,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,741,000 after purchasing an additional 296,586 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in LiveRamp by 6.6% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,603,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,918,000 after purchasing an additional 224,464 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in LiveRamp by 8.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,065,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,616,000 after purchasing an additional 244,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in LiveRamp by 13.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,883,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,815,000 after purchasing an additional 351,876 shares during the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LiveRamp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.