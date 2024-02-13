LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on LKQ. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on LKQ from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.67.

NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $49.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. LKQ has a 12-month low of $41.49 and a 12-month high of $59.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.27.

In other news, CEO Varun Laroyia sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total value of $1,609,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,073,491.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Blythe J. Mcgarvie sold 5,564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total value of $260,506.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,061.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Varun Laroyia sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total value of $1,609,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,805 shares in the company, valued at $7,073,491.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in LKQ by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,922 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 8,002 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in LKQ by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 73,041 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 13,792 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in LKQ by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,882 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in LKQ by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 44,028 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in LKQ by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,163 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

