Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. cut its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,622 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,018,000. Skba Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at $5,051,000. Arjuna Capital increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 195.3% during the third quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 17,128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 11,327 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 25.1% during the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,958 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $12,669,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on LOW. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $235.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.33.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of LOW traded down $5.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $224.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 278,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,532,197. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $181.85 and a one year high of $237.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $217.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.74.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.27 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

