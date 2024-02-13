Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) PT Lowered to $60.00 at Susquehanna

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) had its target price cut by Susquehanna from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a positive rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Lumentum from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. TheStreet downgraded Lumentum from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Craig Hallum raised Lumentum from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lumentum from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lumentum currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.86.

LITE opened at $50.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.75. Lumentum has a 12-month low of $35.35 and a 12-month high of $65.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.78 and a beta of 1.14.

In other Lumentum news, Director Julia Suzanne Johnson sold 1,163 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total transaction of $51,369.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,153.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Lumentum by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 303,533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,219,000 after buying an additional 14,032 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Lumentum by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,287,418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,035,000 after purchasing an additional 304,873 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Lumentum by 737.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 63,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 55,486 shares during the period. Capital Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $930,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Lumentum by 298.9% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 39,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 29,772 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

