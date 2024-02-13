Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) and OneMedNet (NASDAQ:ONMD) Critical Contrast

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA – Get Free Report) and OneMedNet (NASDAQ:ONMD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Luna Innovations and OneMedNet’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Luna Innovations $109.50 million 2.43 $9.28 million ($0.08) -98.00 OneMedNet N/A N/A $340,000.00 ($0.19) -5.08

Luna Innovations has higher revenue and earnings than OneMedNet. Luna Innovations is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than OneMedNet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Luna Innovations -1.82% 3.61% 2.18% OneMedNet N/A N/A -13.19%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

53.8% of Luna Innovations shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.4% of OneMedNet shares are held by institutional investors. 7.6% of Luna Innovations shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 45.7% of OneMedNet shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Luna Innovations has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OneMedNet has a beta of -0.25, indicating that its share price is 125% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Luna Innovations and OneMedNet, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Luna Innovations 0 1 3 0 2.75 OneMedNet 0 0 0 0 N/A

Luna Innovations currently has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 27.55%. Given Luna Innovations’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Luna Innovations is more favorable than OneMedNet.

Summary

Luna Innovations beats OneMedNet on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Luna Innovations

Luna Innovations Incorporated provides fiber optic test, measurement, and control products worldwide. The company offers test and measurement equipment for fiber optic components and sub-assemblies; polarization control products, including components, modules, and instruments to measure, manage, and control polarization and group delay in fiber optic networks; tunable lasers; and single frequency lasers. It also provides ODiSI sensing solution, which provides distributed strain and temperature measurements; distributed temperature sensing system; hyperion sensing products; Terahertz Sensing Systems that provide precise single and multi-layer thickness, density, basis weight, and caliper thickness measurements; and distributed acoustic sensing products. The company primarily markets its fiber optic test, measurement, and control products to telecommunications companies, defense agencies, government system integrators, researchers, original equipment manufacturers, distributors, testing labs, and strategic partners directly, as well as through manufacturer representative organizations, partner and distribution channels, technical sales engineers, value added resellers, and independent sales representatives. Luna Innovations Incorporated was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Roanoke, Virginia.

About OneMedNet

OneMedNet Corporation develops technology that focuses on accessing and sharing health data. It offers BEAM Medical Image Exchange & Management Suite, a solution that manages, exchanges, and shares medical images with patients, care providers, and hospitals. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Eden Prairie, Minnesota with a development office in Vancouver, Canada.

