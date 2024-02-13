Magnolia Oil & Gas (MGY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 14th. Analysts expect Magnolia Oil & Gas to post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MGY opened at $20.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.89. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $18.72 and a fifty-two week high of $24.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 2.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. This is a boost from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.12%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MGY shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Magnolia Oil & Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,647,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,245,000 after purchasing an additional 4,086,152 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,316,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,220,000 after acquiring an additional 168,670 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,720,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,651,000 after acquiring an additional 55,508 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 562.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,926,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,312,000 after acquiring an additional 7,579,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,528,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,054,000 after purchasing an additional 354,812 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

