Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Shares Gap Up to $19.60

Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.60, but opened at $21.03. Manchester United shares last traded at $20.86, with a volume of 333,295 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Manchester United to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th.

Manchester United Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $157.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.00 million. Manchester United had a negative net margin of 4.39% and a negative return on equity of 42.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($6.18) EPS. Analysts forecast that Manchester United plc will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Manchester United by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 12,289,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,427 shares in the last quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd grew its stake in shares of Manchester United by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 11,099,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,431,000 after acquiring an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Manchester United by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,243,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,982,000 after acquiring an additional 279,487 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Manchester United by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,869,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,520,000 after acquiring an additional 597,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Manchester United by 157.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,237,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,766,000 after acquiring an additional 757,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.34% of the company’s stock.

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. It operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. The company develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

