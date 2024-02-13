Manta Network (MANTA) Price Up 2.2% Over Last Week

Manta Network (MANTA) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 13th. One Manta Network token can now be purchased for about $2.71 or 0.00005567 BTC on major exchanges. Manta Network has a total market capitalization of $679.43 million and approximately $230.40 million worth of Manta Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Manta Network has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Manta Network Token Profile

Manta Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 251,000,000 tokens. Manta Network’s official Twitter account is @mantanetwork. The official message board for Manta Network is mantanetwork.medium.com. The official website for Manta Network is manta.network.

Buying and Selling Manta Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Manta Network (MANTA) is a cryptocurrency . Manta Network has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 251,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Manta Network is 2.85457149 USD and is up 4.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 84 active market(s) with $205,279,478.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://manta.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manta Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Manta Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Manta Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

