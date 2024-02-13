Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by 1ST Source Bank

1ST Source Bank lowered its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MPC. Gleason Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $168.90 on Tuesday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $104.32 and a 1-year high of $173.32. The company has a market cap of $64.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $155.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.23.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $1.77. The company had revenue of $36.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.90 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 25th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 8.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 14.02%.

Several analysts have issued reports on MPC shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.00.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

