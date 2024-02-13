Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Purchased by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Markel Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 662,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $845,879,000 after acquiring an additional 5,003 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Markel Group by 521.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 530,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $699,057,000 after buying an additional 445,182 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Markel Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 303,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $329,296,000 after buying an additional 5,183 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 180,873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $249,753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Markel Group in the 4th quarter worth about $182,438,000. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Markel Group

In other Markel Group news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 100 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,414.74 per share, for a total transaction of $141,474.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,718,474.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Markel Group news, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 72 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,409.28 per share, for a total transaction of $101,468.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,908.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 100 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,414.74 per share, with a total value of $141,474.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,718,474.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Markel Group from $1,550.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $1,680.00 to $1,500.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Markel Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $1,275.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $1,475.00 target price on shares of Markel Group in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Markel Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,412.50.

Markel Group Stock Up 1.2 %

Markel Group stock opened at $1,446.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,421.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,445.94. Markel Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,186.56 and a 52 week high of $1,560.00.

Markel Group Company Profile

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

