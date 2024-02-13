Marlin Sams Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 85,000 Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS)

Marlin Sams Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 85,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,000. Pan American Silver makes up 1.2% of Marlin Sams Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 1,220.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 104.4% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 1,474.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on PAAS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $23.50 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $22.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pan American Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

Pan American Silver Stock Performance

NYSE:PAAS traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.35. 1,505,504 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,086,619. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.14, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.44. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 52-week low of $12.31 and a 52-week high of $19.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.04.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, and Cap-Oeste Sur Este mines.

Featured Stories

