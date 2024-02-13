Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.12-2.19 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30. Marriott International also updated its FY24 guidance to $9.18-9.54 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $208.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $233.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $219.60.

Get Marriott International alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on MAR

Marriott International Trading Down 3.8 %

NASDAQ MAR opened at $239.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $70.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.64. Marriott International has a 12 month low of $153.56 and a 12 month high of $250.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $228.47 and a 200-day moving average of $209.72.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.45. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 5,862.15% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marriott International will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.03%.

Marriott International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total value of $119,745.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,793 shares in the company, valued at $586,753.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marriott International

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Marriott International by 16,504.0% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 33,008 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 625.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 158.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth about $107,000. 58.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Articles

