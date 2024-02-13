Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $595.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $510.00 to $598.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $512.23.

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $532.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $496.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $458.30. Martin Marietta Materials has a twelve month low of $317.94 and a twelve month high of $541.81. The firm has a market cap of $32.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.94.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MLM. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 144.4% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 66 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 78.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 59 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. 93.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

