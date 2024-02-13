Martin Midstream Partners (MMLP) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 14th. Analysts expect Martin Midstream Partners to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MMLP stock opened at $2.26 on Tuesday. Martin Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $3.30. The company has a market cap of $87.96 million, a P/E ratio of -16.14 and a beta of 2.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.39 and a 200 day moving average of $2.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Martin Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.28%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Martin Midstream Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth $39,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,072 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 6,016 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Institutional investors own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

Martin Midstream Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, provides terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging services for petroleum products and by-products primarily in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Natural Gas Liquids.

