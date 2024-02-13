Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,682,461 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 34,410 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for 0.8% of Rhumbline Advisers’ portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Mastercard were worth $666,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. IPG Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 62,196 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $24,624,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC now owns 24,050 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,521,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 12,092 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,787,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 9,388 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,649,875. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 13,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.06, for a total value of $6,230,132.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at $21,388,649.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,649,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,540 shares of company stock worth $13,542,519. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MA. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $510.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $433.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $471.85.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of MA traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $460.40. The company had a trading volume of 486,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,440,675. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $431.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.93, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $431.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $410.39. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $340.21 and a 12-month high of $463.84.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.46 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.60% and a return on equity of 191.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.32%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Stories

