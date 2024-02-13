mdf commerce (MDF) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

mdf commerce (TSE:MDF – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.05) per share for the quarter.
mdf commerce Price Performance
MDF stock opened at C$3.88 on Tuesday. mdf commerce has a 52-week low of C$2.75 and a 52-week high of C$4.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$170.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.49.
