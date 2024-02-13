mdf commerce (MDF) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

mdf commerce (TSE:MDF – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.05) per share for the quarter.

mdf commerce Price Performance

MDF stock opened at C$3.88 on Tuesday. mdf commerce has a 52-week low of C$2.75 and a 52-week high of C$4.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$170.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.49.

Get mdf commerce alerts:

About mdf commerce

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

mdf commerce inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) solutions for consumers and businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's SaaS solutions optimizes and accelerates commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Its solutions include ecommerce, eprocurement, and emarketplace.

Receive News & Ratings for mdf commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for mdf commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.