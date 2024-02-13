Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,681,507 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,950 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.20% of Medtronic worth $210,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its position in Medtronic by 209.0% in the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 309 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in Medtronic by 425.0% in the third quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,951,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,861,162. The company has a market cap of $111.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.78. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $68.84 and a 12-month high of $92.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.32 and its 200-day moving average is $80.35.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 89.90%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MDT shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Medtronic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.92.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total value of $410,603.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,375,534.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

