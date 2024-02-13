Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Purchased by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 525.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,286 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,827 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $10,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.9% during the second quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 4,226 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 6,955 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,076 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Medtronic by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,091 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Medtronic by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $84.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.35. The company has a market cap of $112.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.29. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $68.84 and a 52 week high of $92.02.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 12.83%. The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.90%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.92.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total transaction of $410,603.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,375,534.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

