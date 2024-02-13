Mina Trading Up 21.6% Over Last Week (MINA)

Mina (MINA) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 13th. Mina has a total market cap of $1.47 billion and $122.91 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Mina has traded up 21.6% against the US dollar. One Mina coin can currently be purchased for about $1.40 or 0.00002823 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Mina Coin Profile

Mina launched on April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,125,308,333 coins and its circulating supply is 1,051,339,006 coins. Mina’s official message board is minaprotocol.com/blog. The official website for Mina is minaprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol.

Mina Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,125,220,492.8400393 with 1,051,199,772.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 1.38747065 USD and is up 2.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 133 active market(s) with $111,310,296.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

