Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Decreases Stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 213,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,011 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Ameren were worth $15,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 5,025 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in Ameren in the 1st quarter valued at about $769,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Ameren by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,724,000 after acquiring an additional 4,148 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Ameren by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 272,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,526,000 after acquiring an additional 8,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Ameren by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 77.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameren Stock Up 0.7 %

AEE stock opened at $69.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.17. Ameren Co. has a twelve month low of $67.32 and a twelve month high of $91.18. The company has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Ameren Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This is a boost from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.27%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AEE shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Ameren from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ameren from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Ameren from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Ameren from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ameren from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total transaction of $250,696.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,937 shares in the company, valued at $15,373,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ameren news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total value of $116,475.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,007 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,993.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total value of $250,696.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 198,937 shares in the company, valued at $15,373,851.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ameren Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

