Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Reduces Stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 259,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,081 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $13,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CMS. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 1st quarter worth $188,418,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,457,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $282,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,519 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,134,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $99,270,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 11.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,331,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,142,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,255 shares during the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Insider Activity at CMS Energy

In related news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,000 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total value of $57,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,540,932.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Guggenheim raised shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CMS

CMS Energy Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CMS opened at $56.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.52. CMS Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $49.87 and a twelve month high of $63.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.38.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 12.09%. CMS Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is presently 64.78%.

CMS Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.