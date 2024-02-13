Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 58,460 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 15.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 329,922 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 58,460 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.12% of LKQ worth $16,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 271.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,612,434 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $459,990,000 after acquiring an additional 6,296,379 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of LKQ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,693,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 84.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,172,143 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $280,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819,542 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 15.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,749,817 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $306,509,000 after acquiring an additional 914,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,985,850 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,247,917,000 after purchasing an additional 799,027 shares during the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Varun Laroyia sold 35,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total value of $1,609,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,805 shares in the company, valued at $7,073,491.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Varun Laroyia sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total transaction of $1,609,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,073,491.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Blythe J. Mcgarvie sold 5,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $260,506.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,061.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of LKQ from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.67.

NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $49.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.51. LKQ Co. has a twelve month low of $41.49 and a twelve month high of $59.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

