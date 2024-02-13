Mizuho Boosts Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Price Target to $82.00

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Mizuho from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $79.89.

Shares of NYSE EHC opened at $73.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.92. Encompass Health has a 1 year low of $51.15 and a 1 year high of $76.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EHC. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 39,783.3% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Encompass Health by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 81,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,434,000 after acquiring an additional 33,113 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Encompass Health by 701.7% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 192,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,834,000 after acquiring an additional 168,358 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Encompass Health by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Encompass Health by 239.6% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,969,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States. It provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

