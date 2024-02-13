MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Price Target Raised to $140.00

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) had its price objective raised by KeyCorp from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MKSI. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet raised shares of MKS Instruments from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded MKS Instruments from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MKS Instruments currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $118.83.

Shares of NASDAQ MKSI opened at $120.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.99. MKS Instruments has a 52-week low of $63.44 and a 52-week high of $123.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.18. The stock has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.65.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.25 million. MKS Instruments had a positive return on equity of 9.95% and a negative net margin of 50.80%. MKS Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. Analysts expect that MKS Instruments will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

MKS Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is presently -3.19%.

Insider Transactions at MKS Instruments

In related news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 250 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.90, for a total value of $25,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,726,600.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 250 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.90, for a total transaction of $25,225.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,600.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,162,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,345,783. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MKS Instruments

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 58,657 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,341,000 after purchasing an additional 3,806 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in MKS Instruments by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 134,735 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,660,000 after purchasing an additional 39,255 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 6,051 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 9.3% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,095 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in MKS Instruments by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 95,414 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,257,000 after acquiring an additional 23,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division, Photonics Solutions Division, and Material Solutions Division.

