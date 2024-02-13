Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on MHK. Royal Bank of Canada raised Mohawk Industries from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. TheStreet cut Mohawk Industries from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays raised Mohawk Industries from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Mohawk Industries from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Mohawk Industries from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $113.90.

Shares of MHK opened at $117.24 on Friday. Mohawk Industries has a 12 month low of $76.02 and a 12 month high of $119.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of -16.94 and a beta of 1.31.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. Mohawk Industries had a positive return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Mohawk Industries will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 5,500 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total transaction of $517,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,387.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MHK. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 3.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 0.5% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

