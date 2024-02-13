monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Receives Overweight Rating from Piper Sandler

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Piper Sandler in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.92% from the stock’s previous close.

MNDY has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group raised their target price on monday.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on monday.com from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. DA Davidson raised monday.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on monday.com from $234.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of monday.com in a report on Thursday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, monday.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNDY opened at $212.01 on Tuesday. monday.com has a 1 year low of $108.35 and a 1 year high of $239.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $195.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.64.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.33. monday.com had a negative return on equity of 2.39% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. The firm had revenue of $202.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that monday.com will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,197,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in monday.com in the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in monday.com by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in monday.com by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in monday.com by 136.5% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

