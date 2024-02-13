Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Stock Holdings Lowered by Lindsell Train Ltd

Lindsell Train Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,506,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 761,000 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International comprises about 24.4% of Lindsell Train Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Lindsell Train Ltd owned 1.29% of Mondelez International worth $1,215,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDLZ. SWS Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 8.3% during the third quarter. SWS Partners now owns 29,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,820,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,764,000 after acquiring an additional 51,293 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 149.6% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 64,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 38,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1ST Source Bank lifted its position in Mondelez International by 7.0% during the third quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 4,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson began coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Mondelez International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.37.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of MDLZ stock traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,914,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,667,878. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.81. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.75 and a 52-week high of $78.59. The company has a market capitalization of $98.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.58.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.83%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

