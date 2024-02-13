MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Stock Holdings Boosted by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 222,598 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,936 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.31% of MongoDB worth $76,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDB. Andar Capital Management HK Ltd grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 83.3% in the third quarter. Andar Capital Management HK Ltd now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,609,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 1.0% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 13,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Wafra Inc. grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 9.7% in the third quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 93,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,476,000 after purchasing an additional 8,322 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 22.8% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 25,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,750,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the third quarter valued at about $30,877,000. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.38, for a total value of $145,172.42. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,596,650.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.77, for a total transaction of $13,390,410.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 198,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,409,817.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.38, for a total transaction of $145,172.42. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,596,650.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 93,777 shares of company stock worth $39,183,171. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Monday, November 13th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on MongoDB from $495.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $410.00 price objective (down from $475.00) on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on MongoDB from $425.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on MongoDB from $330.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $429.50.

Shares of MDB stock traded down $11.79 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $476.20. 732,622 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,353,312. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.37 billion, a PE ratio of -184.84 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. MongoDB, Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.59 and a twelve month high of $509.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $409.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $383.32.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.45. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 20.64%. The company had revenue of $432.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.23) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

