Montag A & Associates Inc. Cuts Stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Montag A & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $2,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GPN. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Global Payments by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,819,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,138,638,000 after purchasing an additional 134,403 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 1.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,510,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $541,457,000 after buying an additional 64,912 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 40.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,142,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $591,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481,714 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Global Payments by 2.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,936,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $486,379,000 after acquiring an additional 140,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Global Payments by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,518,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $370,263,000 after acquiring an additional 698,913 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of GPN traded down $2.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $135.08. 381,628 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,817,162. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $129.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $35.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.24, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.00. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.05 and a 12-month high of $138.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on GPN. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Evercore ISI raised Global Payments from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $129.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Global Payments in a report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $154.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.37.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

