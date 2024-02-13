Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Montag A & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,101 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DAR. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Darling Ingredients by 10.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,858,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,399,000 after buying an additional 378,304 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Darling Ingredients by 119.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 423,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,119,000 after acquiring an additional 230,273 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients during the third quarter valued at approximately $903,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 5.4% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Matthew J. Jansen purchased 11,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.80 per share, with a total value of $497,862.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 59,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,681,235.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert W. Day bought 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.77 per share, for a total transaction of $81,451.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,930 shares in the company, valued at $164,156.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew J. Jansen purchased 11,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.80 per share, for a total transaction of $497,862.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,681,235.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 14,088 shares of company stock worth $623,778 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

DAR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Darling Ingredients from $91.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.90.

Shares of DAR stock traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.44. 466,267 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,990,031. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.97 and a 12 month high of $71.60.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

