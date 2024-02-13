Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $1.23 Million Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Montag A & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,865 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 698.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.22. The company had a trading volume of 6,279,225 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The company has a market cap of $103.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.93.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

