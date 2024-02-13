Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $1.73 Million Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Montag A & Associates Inc. cut its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of RTX by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 364,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,264,000 after purchasing an additional 47,370 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RTX during the 3rd quarter valued at $478,000. Skba Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RTX by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 203,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,620,000 after purchasing an additional 12,950 shares during the period. Antonetti Capital Management LLC grew its position in RTX by 94.3% during the third quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 5,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC grew its position in RTX by 0.7% during the third quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 30,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at RTX

In other news, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $28,757.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,176.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $28,757.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,176.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total value of $142,696.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,894 shares in the company, valued at $4,608,209.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,224 shares of company stock worth $205,448. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on RTX. UBS Group boosted their target price on RTX from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. TheStreet upgraded RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on RTX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target (up previously from $88.00) on shares of RTX in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.71.

RTX Stock Down 0.1 %

RTX traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.01. 739,514 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,834,552. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. RTX Co. has a 12-month low of $68.56 and a 12-month high of $104.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.69, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.89.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. RTX had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is 105.36%.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

Featured Stories

