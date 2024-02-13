Montag A & Associates Inc. Increases Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 348.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,615 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,808 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter worth about $26,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter valued at $33,000. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total transaction of $5,085,660.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 11,914 shares in the company, valued at $3,366,142.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other BlackRock news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $785.11, for a total transaction of $353,299.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,691,032.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total value of $5,085,660.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 11,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,366,142.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,524 shares of company stock worth $16,510,628. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BLK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. BNP Paribas raised shares of BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on BlackRock from $720.00 to $818.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $819.00 to $938.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $785.73.

BlackRock Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE BLK traded down $21.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $780.13. The company had a trading volume of 82,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,523. The stock has a market cap of $116.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.38. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $596.18 and a 52 week high of $819.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $789.35 and its 200-day moving average is $716.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.81% and a return on equity of 14.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.64 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $5.10 per share. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.78%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

