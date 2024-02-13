Montag A & Associates Inc. Purchases 363 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,896 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Shopify by 292.9% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Shopify by 317.5% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 263 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Shopify by 508.2% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHOP traded down $7.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.38. 13,567,212 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,568,324. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.02 and a 1-year high of $91.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.75 and a 200 day moving average of $66.04. The company has a quick ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $104.56 billion, a PE ratio of -89.43 and a beta of 2.27.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SHOP. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Veritas Investment Research set a $52.00 price target on shares of Shopify and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.48.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

