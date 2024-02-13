Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 1,400 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Montag A & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $2,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harris Associates L P raised its stake in CBRE Group by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 14,735,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,189,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,532 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CBRE Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,189,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $522,405,000 after buying an additional 148,971 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 15.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,820,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $503,786,000 after acquiring an additional 894,521 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 5.3% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,824,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,175,000 after acquiring an additional 294,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,726,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,146,000 after purchasing an additional 112,976 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CBRE traded down $3.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.57. 224,163 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,446,601. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.63 and a 12-month high of $94.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.19 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.27 and its 200-day moving average is $81.10.

Several research firms have weighed in on CBRE. TheStreet upgraded CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.29.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

