Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 2,736 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Montag A & Associates Inc. decreased its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,125 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,736 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IBM. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IBM shares. Evercore upgraded shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore ISI raised International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Bank of America raised their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $144.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.92.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of IBM traded down $2.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $183.40. The company had a trading volume of 566,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,547,884. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.18. The company has a market capitalization of $167.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.71. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $120.55 and a 1-year high of $196.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.55%. The firm had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.67%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

