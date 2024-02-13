Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 4,027 Shares of SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC)

Montag A & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,027 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of SLR Investment worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ares Management LLC lifted its holdings in SLR Investment by 19.3% in the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,895,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,362,000 after acquiring an additional 306,084 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 471,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,803,000 after purchasing an additional 195,228 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 237.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 221,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 156,147 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in SLR Investment by 42.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 326,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,781,000 after buying an additional 96,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ML & R Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SLR Investment during the second quarter valued at $1,000,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SLRC traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,699. The stock has a market capitalization of $806.94 million, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.13. SLR Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $13.48 and a 1-year high of $16.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of SLR Investment from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

