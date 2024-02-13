Montag A & Associates Inc. Trims Position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lowered its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,181 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $1,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 62,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 7,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period.

DFAT traded down $1.81 on Tuesday, hitting $50.22. The company had a trading volume of 12,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,442. The firm has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1 year low of $41.16 and a 1 year high of $53.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.91.

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

