Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Short Interest Update

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,890,000 shares, a decrease of 19.3% from the January 15th total of 20,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

Morgan Stanley stock traded down $2.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.16. 2,757,355 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,765,782. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $69.42 and a 1-year high of $100.99. The company has a market capitalization of $138.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.43 and a 200 day moving average of $83.85.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 65.76%.

Several research firms have issued reports on MS. BNP Paribas downgraded Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 20th. TheStreet lowered Morgan Stanley from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total value of $4,396,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,172,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Morgan Stanley news, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total value of $584,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,158,297.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total value of $4,396,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,172,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,095,265 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Morgan Stanley

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CGC Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 5,200.0% in the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 77.3% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 810.8% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

