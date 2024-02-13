Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Given “Outperform” Rating at William Blair

William Blair reissued their outperform rating on shares of Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, RTT News reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $328.29.

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $320.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.17 billion, a PE ratio of 32.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.92. Motorola Solutions has a 1 year low of $255.85 and a 1 year high of $333.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $319.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $299.87.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 441.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.38 EPS. Analysts predict that Motorola Solutions will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.48%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $646,341,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $339,283,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $197,322,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 67.8% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,193,146 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $324,614,000 after acquiring an additional 482,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 527.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 361,210 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $105,936,000 after acquiring an additional 303,604 shares during the period. 82.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.



Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

