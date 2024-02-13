Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Receives “Outperform” Rating from William Blair

William Blair reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, RTT News reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, January 19th. They set a buy rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $328.29.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $320.30 on Friday. Motorola Solutions has a 52-week low of $255.85 and a 52-week high of $333.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $319.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $299.87. The stock has a market cap of $53.17 billion, a PE ratio of 32.26, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.92.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.27. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 441.65% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 39.48%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Motorola Solutions

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,754 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,032 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 188 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 275 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 444 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.