MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Sold by Wealth Alliance

Wealth Alliance cut its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 30.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 394 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in MSCI were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in MSCI by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in MSCI by 8.1% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of MSCI by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on MSCI shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on MSCI from $572.00 to $601.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of MSCI from $615.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on MSCI from $588.00 to $638.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $584.21.

MSCI Price Performance

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $590.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $555.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $533.10. The firm has a market cap of $46.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.10. MSCI Inc. has a 1-year low of $451.55 and a 1-year high of $617.39.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $690.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.64 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 103.00% and a net margin of 45.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 14.75 EPS for the current year.

MSCI Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.33%.

MSCI Profile

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.