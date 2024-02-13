MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Stock Holdings Lowered by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp trimmed its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,430,533 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 139,754 shares during the period. MSCI accounts for 2.3% of Fiera Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Fiera Capital Corp owned 1.81% of MSCI worth $733,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSCI. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MSCI by 16.5% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp grew its stake in MSCI by 3.4% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 141,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,258,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in MSCI by 42.2% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in MSCI by 6.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in MSCI during the first quarter valued at $701,000. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of MSCI from $610.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $615.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $544.00 to $617.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $584.21.

Shares of NYSE MSCI traded down $13.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $576.78. 84,522 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 509,189. The company has a market cap of $45.62 billion, a PE ratio of 40.99, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $555.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $533.10. MSCI Inc. has a 12 month low of $451.55 and a 12 month high of $617.39.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $690.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.64 million. MSCI had a net margin of 45.42% and a negative return on equity of 103.00%. MSCI’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 14.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 38.33%.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

