Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Mueller Water Products Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MWA opened at $15.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.56. Mueller Water Products has a 12-month low of $12.11 and a 12-month high of $16.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 31.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.33.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $256.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.64 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mueller Water Products will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mueller Water Products Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Mueller Water Products

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $0.064 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.00%.

In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Lydia W. Thomas sold 5,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $83,155.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 128,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,787,525.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Lydia W. Thomas sold 5,961 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $83,155.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 128,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,787,525.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 6,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total transaction of $83,225.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 94,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,301,609.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC acquired a new position in Mueller Water Products in the second quarter worth approximately $8,131,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 340,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,993,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,592,000 after purchasing an additional 93,956 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the 3rd quarter valued at $299,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the third quarter worth $1,905,000.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

