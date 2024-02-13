Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) Price Target Raised to $440.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $395.00 to $440.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of Murphy USA in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $382.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Murphy USA from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $375.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $395.60.

Murphy USA Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MUSA opened at $395.46 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $365.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $350.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Murphy USA has a one year low of $231.65 and a one year high of $404.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 0.74.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $7.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.79 by $1.21. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 70.92%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Murphy USA will post 24.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Murphy USA

In related news, SVP Jennifer Bridges sold 2,268 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.41, for a total value of $828,749.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,418.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jennifer Bridges sold 2,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.41, for a total transaction of $828,749.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,418.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Renee M. Bacon sold 7,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.51, for a total transaction of $2,648,277.06. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,033.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Murphy USA

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Murphy USA by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,670,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $533,953,000 after buying an additional 35,610 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Murphy USA by 15.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,080,410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $369,208,000 after purchasing an additional 140,879 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Murphy USA by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 379,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $106,194,000 after purchasing an additional 164,519 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Murphy USA by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 355,479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $99,371,000 after purchasing an additional 80,791 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Murphy USA by 0.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 336,842 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $104,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

About Murphy USA

(Get Free Report)

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

Featured Stories

