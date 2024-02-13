Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $4.96 Million Position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 9.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 122,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,988 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $4,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WBS. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in Webster Financial by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Webster Financial by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Webster Financial by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Webster Financial by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Webster Financial by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WBS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Webster Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Webster Financial from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Webster Financial from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Webster Financial from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.23.

Insider Activity at Webster Financial

In related news, insider Jack L. Kopnisky sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $250,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 310,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,557,857.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Charles L. Wilkins sold 3,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total transaction of $204,486.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,553,663.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jack L. Kopnisky sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $250,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 310,041 shares in the company, valued at $15,557,857.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,941 shares of company stock worth $1,701,282 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Webster Financial stock opened at $47.57 on Tuesday. Webster Financial Co. has a one year low of $31.03 and a one year high of $56.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.70 and its 200 day moving average is $44.48. The firm has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.34.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.02). Webster Financial had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The business had revenue of $996.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 32.72%.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial real estate and equipment financing, business banking, asset-based lending, and commercial services; public sector finance; mortgage warehouse financing; treasury management services; credit, deposit, and cash flow management services; and wealth management solutions to business owners and operators, including trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products, as well as derivative, treasury, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and trade products and services.

