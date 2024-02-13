Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,483 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.11% of Apartment Income REIT worth $4,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Apartment Income REIT by 66.7% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 5.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 2.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP raised its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 5,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. 98.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apartment Income REIT alerts:

Apartment Income REIT Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of AIRC stock opened at $31.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.46. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $28.22 and a fifty-two week high of $40.28.

Apartment Income REIT Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.55%.

AIRC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AIRC

About Apartment Income REIT

(Free Report)

Apartment Income REIT Corp (NYSE: AIRC) is a publicly traded, self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). AIR's portfolio comprises 75 communities totaling 26,623 apartment homes located in 10 states and the District of Columbia. AIR offers a simple, predictable business model with focus on what we call the AIR Edge, the cumulative result of our focus on resident selection, satisfaction, and retention, as well as relentless innovation in delivering best-in-class property management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.